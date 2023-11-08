Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc trimmed its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,660,000 after purchasing an additional 16,643 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 8,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,304,000. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $115,561.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,399,308.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $115,561.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,399,308.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,320,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. HSBC started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.33.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of GILD stock opened at $80.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.68. The company has a market cap of $100.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.32. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.87 and a 12 month high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.97%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

