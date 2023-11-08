Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Shares Sold by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,704 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Global-e Online were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Global-e Online by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,819,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,452 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Global-e Online by 1,236.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,969,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,576,000 after purchasing an additional 6,448,167 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its stake in Global-e Online by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 2,112,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,070,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Global-e Online by 0.9% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,321,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,608,000 after buying an additional 12,260 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Global-e Online by 4.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,197,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,588,000 after buying an additional 54,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Global-e Online alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GLBE. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Global-e Online from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Global-e Online from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Global-e Online from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Global-e Online in a research report on Monday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.40.

Global-e Online Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ GLBE opened at $38.04 on Wednesday. Global-e Online Ltd. has a 1 year low of $18.14 and a 1 year high of $45.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.19.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. Global-e Online had a negative return on equity of 18.57% and a negative net margin of 34.58%. The business had revenue of $133.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Global-e Online Profile

(Free Report)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.