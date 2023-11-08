Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of GBLI opened at $34.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.59 million, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.83. Global Indemnity Group has a twelve month low of $22.93 and a twelve month high of $37.00.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $141.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.00 million. Global Indemnity Group had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 3.59%. Sell-side analysts predict that Global Indemnity Group will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Indemnity Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Indemnity Group

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Global Indemnity Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.61%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GBLI. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 42.9% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the second quarter valued at about $259,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Global Indemnity Group by 36.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global Indemnity Group during the third quarter worth about $393,000. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 81,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,305,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.69% of the company’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group Company Profile

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Commercial Specialty and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property and casualty insurance products; and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents.

