Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $30.16

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.16 and last traded at $29.98, with a volume of 643398 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.14.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.17.

Institutional Trading of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 19.5% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after buying an additional 17,916 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 8,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 30,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 20,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 18.2% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 56,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 8,714 shares during the period.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

