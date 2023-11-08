Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.13 billion.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GMED. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Globus Medical from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Globus Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.22.

GMED stock opened at $46.16 on Wednesday. Globus Medical has a 1-year low of $44.72 and a 1-year high of $80.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 91.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,507 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 33.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,578 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,964 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,347,858 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $542,124,000 after purchasing an additional 48,913 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 8.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,930 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

