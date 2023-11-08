Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Sold by Wasatch Advisors LP

Wasatch Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 488,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,642 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP owned 1.59% of Grand Canyon Education worth $50,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,374,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,650,000 after acquiring an additional 43,876 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,975,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,729,000 after acquiring an additional 23,522 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 2.1% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,909,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,094,000 after acquiring an additional 38,452 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 6.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,147,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,747,000 after acquiring an additional 74,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 3.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,090,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,881,000 after acquiring an additional 41,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOPE opened at $136.62 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.27. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.65 and a 12-month high of $139.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.64.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LOPE. StockNews.com raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

In related news, Director Lisa Graham Keegan sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.34, for a total transaction of $59,043.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,905 shares in the company, valued at $317,632.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

