Granite Investment Partners LLC Grows Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 516 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 193.9% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 750.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CP stock opened at $73.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.91. The stock has a market cap of $68.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.04. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1 year low of $68.92 and a 1 year high of $85.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 37.10%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.1384 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.82%.

CP has been the topic of several analyst reports. CSFB lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.22.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

