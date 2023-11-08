Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Shares Gap Down to $9.18

Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.18, but opened at $8.75. Gray Television shares last traded at $8.75, with a volume of 106 shares changing hands.
Gray Television Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $776.21 million, a PE ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.
Gray Television Company Profile
Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.
