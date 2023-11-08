Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.15-0.17 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $970.4 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $991.65 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GO. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Grocery Outlet Stock Up 0.7 %

Grocery Outlet stock opened at $28.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.17. Grocery Outlet has a 1-year low of $25.71 and a 1-year high of $36.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.89 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 7.28%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Grocery Outlet will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Grocery Outlet

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total value of $55,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,806. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total value of $55,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,806. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 255,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $8,791,916.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,109.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 267,748 shares of company stock worth $9,178,152 in the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Grocery Outlet

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GO. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 58.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

Featured Articles

