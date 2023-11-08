Groupon (GRPN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The coupon company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.44. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 523.08% and a negative net margin of 28.22%. The business had revenue of $129.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.14 million. On average, analysts expect Groupon to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Groupon Price Performance

GRPN stock opened at $14.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.52. Groupon has a fifty-two week low of $2.89 and a fifty-two week high of $16.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Groupon from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Groupon in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Groupon from $3.40 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Groupon from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on Groupon in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Groupon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Groupon by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,317,007 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $44,557,000 after buying an additional 17,501 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Groupon by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,524,378 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $6,418,000 after acquiring an additional 39,742 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Groupon by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 785,314 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $8,874,000 after purchasing an additional 92,374 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Groupon by 1.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 615,858 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Groupon by 170.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 542,552 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $10,433,000 after buying an additional 342,198 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

