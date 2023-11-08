GSB Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 410.1% during the second quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 15,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 12,150 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 17.3% during the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,296,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 94.1% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 0.4% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 47,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Insider Activity at Moderna

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,587,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,757,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total value of $975,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,027,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,774,510.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,587,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,757,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,912 shares of company stock valued at $18,596,893 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Trading Up 2.2 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Moderna stock opened at $73.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $217.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.12 and its 200 day moving average is $112.78.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRNA. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Moderna from $275.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Moderna from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. HSBC upgraded Moderna from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Moderna from $180.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.02.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MRNA

About Moderna

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.