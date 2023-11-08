GSB Wealth Management LLC Has $248,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

GSB Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Curtis Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 31,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,998,000. Element Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Second Half Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $947,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USMV stock opened at $73.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.35 and its 200-day moving average is $73.58. The stock has a market cap of $28.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

