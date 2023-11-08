GSB Wealth Management LLC Has $262,000 Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,344,096,000 after purchasing an additional 40,190 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $570.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $530.35.

ULTA stock opened at $395.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $395.65 and a 200-day moving average of $440.43. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $368.02 and a 12 month high of $556.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.36.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.17. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 63.51%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.70 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.45 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

