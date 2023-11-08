GSB Wealth Management LLC Has $652,000 Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 118.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,659 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 98,203.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 825,436,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $324,644,252,000 after purchasing an additional 824,597,013 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,308,223,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 111,819.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,983,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,977,885 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 241.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,791,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $507,830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Mastercard by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,509,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.09.

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA stock opened at $389.02 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $398.27 and its 200-day moving average is $390.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $364.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $315.15 and a twelve month high of $418.60.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 2,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $868,595.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,525. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 2,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $868,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,587,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total value of $47,489,249.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,424,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 533,424 shares of company stock valued at $208,638,072. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

