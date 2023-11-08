GSB Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 35.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in Dollar General by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its position in Dollar General by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.9% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.7% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.7% during the first quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Stock Performance

DG opened at $121.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $26.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.47. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.09 and a fifty-two week high of $260.07.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 24.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,137.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of Dollar General from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.04.

View Our Latest Report on DG

About Dollar General

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.