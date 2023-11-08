GSB Wealth Management LLC Invests $222,000 in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 93,993.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 965,692,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,735,442,000 after acquiring an additional 964,666,040 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 78,462,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,109,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,760 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,880,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,193,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,383 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,050,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,413,244,000 after acquiring an additional 391,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,005,000 after acquiring an additional 8,563,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCHW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.91.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.6 %

Charles Schwab stock opened at $55.26 on Wednesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $86.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.06.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $476,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 833 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,438.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,022.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $476,880.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,824 shares of company stock worth $1,214,937. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

