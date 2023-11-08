GSB Wealth Management LLC Invests $401,000 in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPBFree Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 76,151,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 761,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,976,000 after buying an additional 761,512 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $563,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $279,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $772,000.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $44.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.86.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.1849 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

