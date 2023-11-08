GSB Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

GSB Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 113.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 19,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 10,092 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its position in Paychex by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 17,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Paychex by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 432,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,520,000 after purchasing an additional 32,276 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management raised its position in Paychex by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 30,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Paychex by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $112.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.09 and a 52-week high of $129.70.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 31.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 80.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAYX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Paychex from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Paychex from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Paychex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $4,785,484.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,292,642. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

