GSB Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

GSB Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth $232,000. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.6% during the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $98,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.4% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 305,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,834,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 59.0% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PM stock opened at $91.30 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.23 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62. The stock has a market cap of $141.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.69.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.73.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

