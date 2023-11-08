GSB Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,127 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

GSB Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 82.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MTB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.62.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total transaction of $136,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,621.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other M&T Bank news, CFO Daryl N. Bible acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $111.04 per share, with a total value of $555,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,551.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total transaction of $136,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,621.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Price Performance

MTB stock opened at $121.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.98. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $172.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.10. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 30.01%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

See Also

