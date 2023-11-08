GSB Wealth Management LLC Sells 45,878 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

GSB Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,878 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 129,999.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 408,883,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,563,875,000 after acquiring an additional 408,569,323 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,193,000 after acquiring an additional 48,866,721 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $467,572,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,229,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,975,000 after acquiring an additional 507,613 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,208,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,187,000 after acquiring an additional 654,163 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHA opened at $40.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $46.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.39.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

