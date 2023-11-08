GSB Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,550 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

GSB Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,550 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance

Shares of INDA opened at $44.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI India ETF has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $38.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.35.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

