GSB Wealth Management LLC Takes $205,000 Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 60,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,081,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 295.4% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 33,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,476,000 after purchasing an additional 25,296 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TT stock opened at $219.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.29. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $162.04 and a 1 year high of $220.17. The firm has a market cap of $50.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.57.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.13. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 31.97% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total transaction of $355,818.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,184,981.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 13,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total transaction of $2,868,546.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,946,966.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total value of $355,818.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,184,981.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $187.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $218.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.31.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

