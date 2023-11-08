Guardian Capital Group (GCG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 9th.

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Guardian Capital Group had a net margin of 241.88% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The business had revenue of C$61.83 million for the quarter.

Guardian Capital Group Stock Performance

Guardian Capital Group stock opened at C$41.01 on Wednesday. Guardian Capital Group has a 52 week low of C$25.52 and a 52 week high of C$46.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.61, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$112.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$41.93 and a 200 day moving average price of C$42.42.

Guardian Capital Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 10th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Guardian Capital Group’s payout ratio is presently -71.96%.

Several research firms have weighed in on GCG. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$55.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$56.00 to C$55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

Guardian Capital Group Company Profile

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the Untied States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Investment Management, Wealth Management, and Corporate Activities and Investment segments.

