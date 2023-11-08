Guardian Capital Group (GCG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 9th.

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. Guardian Capital Group had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 241.88%. The firm had revenue of C$61.83 million during the quarter.

Get Guardian Capital Group alerts:

Guardian Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of TSE:GCG opened at C$41.01 on Wednesday. Guardian Capital Group has a 1-year low of C$25.52 and a 1-year high of C$46.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$41.93 and a 200-day moving average price of C$42.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$112.37 million, a PE ratio of -21.70 and a beta of 1.05.

Guardian Capital Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 18th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 10th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Guardian Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -71.96%.

GCG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Guardian Capital Group from C$55.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Guardian Capital Group from C$56.00 to C$55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GCG

About Guardian Capital Group

(Get Free Report)

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the Untied States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Investment Management, Wealth Management, and Corporate Activities and Investment segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Guardian Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardian Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.