Guardian Capital Group (GCG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 9th.
Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. Guardian Capital Group had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 241.88%. The firm had revenue of C$61.83 million during the quarter.
Shares of TSE:GCG opened at C$41.01 on Wednesday. Guardian Capital Group has a 1-year low of C$25.52 and a 1-year high of C$46.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$41.93 and a 200-day moving average price of C$42.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$112.37 million, a PE ratio of -21.70 and a beta of 1.05.
GCG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Guardian Capital Group from C$55.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Guardian Capital Group from C$56.00 to C$55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th.
Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the Untied States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Investment Management, Wealth Management, and Corporate Activities and Investment segments.
