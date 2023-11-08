GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 2.10%. GXO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share.

GXO Logistics Stock Down 0.7 %

GXO Logistics stock opened at $52.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. GXO Logistics has a 1-year low of $34.51 and a 1-year high of $67.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GXO Logistics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 144,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,079,000 after purchasing an additional 6,910 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 552,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,706,000 after purchasing an additional 16,635 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 11,096.5% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 22,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 22,193 shares during the period. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GXO. Citigroup increased their price objective on GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Susquehanna cut their price target on GXO Logistics from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.75.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

Featured Stories

