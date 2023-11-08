HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the two ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HONE. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 27.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HONE opened at $10.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. HarborOne Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $14.93. The company has a market cap of $479.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 13th. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, and consumer loans.

