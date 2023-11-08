HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the two ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on HONE. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.
NASDAQ:HONE opened at $10.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. HarborOne Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $14.93. The company has a market cap of $479.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.45.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 13th. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.
HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, and consumer loans.
