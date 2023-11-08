Harvest Volatility Management LLC Acquires 208 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,519 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in American Express by 127.9% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 135,098 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $23,534,000 after purchasing an additional 75,821 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in American Express by 5.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 123,390 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $21,494,000 after buying an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 5.5% in the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.1% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 19,293 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,330 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $153.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. American Express has a twelve month low of $140.91 and a twelve month high of $182.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $152.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.87.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 22.51%.

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,860. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup upgraded American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TD Cowen started coverage on American Express in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.95.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

