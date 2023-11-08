Harvest Volatility Management LLC Cuts Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 278.0% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 340.0% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 71.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $78.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.59. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.70 and a 52 week high of $339.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENPH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Enphase Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 32,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $122.76 per share, with a total value of $4,001,976.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 85,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,459,152. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

