Harvest Volatility Management LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,029 shares during the quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VWOB. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 95,655.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 754,306,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,970,650,000 after buying an additional 753,518,499 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $75,762,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 323.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,391,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,186 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,796,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,017,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,447,000 after purchasing an additional 505,185 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VWOB opened at $59.42 on Wednesday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.18 and a fifty-two week high of $64.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.69.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2966 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

