Harvest Volatility Management LLC Decreases Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC trimmed its position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 918 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen in the first quarter valued at about $281,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Seagen by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 61,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,791,000 after acquiring an additional 8,149 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seagen in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,927,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Seagen by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Seagen news, Director Daniel G. Welch sold 3,315 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.08, for a total value of $693,100.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,489.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel G. Welch sold 3,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.08, for a total value of $693,100.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,489.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $76,426.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,234 shares in the company, valued at $10,966,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,107 shares of company stock valued at $4,776,488. Corporate insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Seagen in a report on Friday, November 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. TheStreet lowered Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.00.

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $213.95 on Wednesday. Seagen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.08 and a fifty-two week high of $217.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $211.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.35 and a beta of 0.35.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.33). Seagen had a negative return on equity of 28.06% and a negative net margin of 32.61%. The firm had revenue of $648.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

