Harvest Volatility Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC cut its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,654 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 274.5% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 283.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. 14.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GFS opened at $54.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.29. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.12 and a fifty-two week high of $72.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 19.07%. Analysts expect that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on GFS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $65.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GLOBALFOUNDRIES currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.75.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

