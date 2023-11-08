Harvest Volatility Management LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC lessened its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,639 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 2,665 shares during the quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 84.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 269,207 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $24,140,000 after buying an additional 123,220 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,774 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $65.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $52.73 and a 12 month high of $72.71.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 28.22%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.