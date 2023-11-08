Harvest Volatility Management LLC Has $517,000 Stock Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 90,648.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,660,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654,650 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,294 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $98,156,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,171,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,761,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.69, for a total value of $112,114.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,121,651.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total transaction of $748,458.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.69, for a total value of $112,114.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,121,651.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,375 shares of company stock valued at $10,417,755 over the last ninety days. 11.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ZM shares. HSBC started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $62.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.10. The firm has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.48, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of -0.16. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.87 and a 52-week high of $89.67.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 21st. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

