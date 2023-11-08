Harvest Volatility Management LLC Has $644,000 Stock Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 60.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Zscaler by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.94.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total transaction of $1,800,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 272,565 shares in the company, valued at $39,257,536.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Amit Sinha sold 7,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total transaction of $1,219,478.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,012,000.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total transaction of $1,800,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 272,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,257,536.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,578 shares of company stock worth $16,906,410 over the last 90 days. 19.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zscaler Price Performance

ZS stock opened at $171.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $159.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.66. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.93 and a 12-month high of $177.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.55 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 31.64%. The firm had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zscaler

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.