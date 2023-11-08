Harvest Volatility Management LLC Sells 5,139 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC trimmed its position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,139 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 22.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 46,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 34,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 0.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 78,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $365,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,339,730.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,414,400. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of BKR opened at $33.86 on Wednesday. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $26.12 and a 1 year high of $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.03. The firm has a market cap of $34.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.45.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BKR shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.56.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

