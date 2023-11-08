Haverford Trust Co Acquires 2,416 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Haverford Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,208 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 49,004 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,079,000 after buying an additional 10,928 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 9.6% during the second quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 26,642 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.7% in the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 12,812 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.3% during the second quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 12,654 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on COP. Mizuho increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.16.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $115.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.76. The company has a market cap of $136.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.28. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $135.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $231,476.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $231,476.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $3,813,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,178.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 602,049 shares of company stock worth $73,591,956 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

