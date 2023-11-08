Haverford Trust Co Boosts Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Haverford Trust Co grew its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 105.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LIN. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth approximately $2,523,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Linde by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 25.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,682,000. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Stock Performance

LIN stock opened at $389.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $188.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $302.17 and a 12-month high of $395.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $379.39 and a 200-day moving average of $374.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total value of $482,599.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,158,796.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $4,825,440.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,498,541.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total transaction of $482,599.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,158,796.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Argus upped their price objective on Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $416.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $424.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LIN

About Linde

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.