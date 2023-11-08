Haverford Trust Co Boosts Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Haverford Trust Co raised its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 534.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,712 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 97,540.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 244,466,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,571,088,000 after purchasing an additional 244,216,016 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in KLA by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,733,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,288,651,000 after buying an additional 47,838 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of KLA by 1,414.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,870,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,085,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615,391 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,950,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,177,840,000 after acquiring an additional 715,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,844,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,133,396,000 after acquiring an additional 268,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on KLA in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of KLA from $480.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on KLA from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $507.24.

Insider Activity at KLA

In other news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total value of $1,424,514.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,067,558.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other KLA news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total transaction of $1,424,514.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at $3,067,558.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 2,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.55, for a total value of $1,243,795.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,360.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,276 shares of company stock worth $2,922,795. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $503.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $68.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $475.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $460.74. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $334.63 and a fifty-two week high of $520.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 119.24% and a net margin of 30.51%. Analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 23.16 EPS for the current year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 23.32%.

KLA announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

See Also

