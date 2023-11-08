Haverford Trust Co Buys 875 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Haverford Trust Co raised its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 24.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,429 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 150,755 shares of the software company’s stock worth $73,718,000 after buying an additional 9,525 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.3% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,671 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,751,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 10,006 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Trading Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $585.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $539.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $487.78. The company has a market cap of $266.44 billion, a PE ratio of 52.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $297.35 and a 12 month high of $589.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total transaction of $61,892.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,585.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total transaction of $61,892.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,467 shares of company stock worth $1,337,400. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. HSBC began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $519.00 price objective on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $602.11.

View Our Latest Analysis on Adobe

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.