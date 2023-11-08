Haverford Trust Co Cuts Stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Haverford Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,407 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 39.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,764,000 after purchasing an additional 14,432 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 18.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PRF stock opened at $32.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.02. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $29.64 and a 1 year high of $34.09.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

