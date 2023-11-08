Haverford Trust Co Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Haverford Trust Co reduced its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,744 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 139.6% during the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000.

IWR opened at $68.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.77. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $64.66 and a 52 week high of $76.21.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

