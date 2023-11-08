Haverford Trust Co Decreases Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Haverford Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 450.0% during the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,087.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

IWM stock opened at $171.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.22. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $199.26.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

