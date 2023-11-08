Haverford Trust Co Decreases Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Haverford Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 455.6% in the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.2% in the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $102.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $47.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.40 and a 52 week high of $113.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.22.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

