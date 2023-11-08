Haverford Trust Co Grows Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Haverford Trust Co lifted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,429 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 98,757.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 491,290,538 shares of the software company’s stock worth $240,236,160,000 after buying an additional 490,793,569 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,632,322 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,180,322,000 after acquiring an additional 269,173 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Adobe by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,861 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $1,757,029,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 115,991.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,093,125,000 after buying an additional 3,245,427 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,686,420.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,127,658.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,467 shares of company stock worth $1,337,400. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $585.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $297.35 and a 12-month high of $589.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $539.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $487.78. The company has a market cap of $266.44 billion, a PE ratio of 52.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.33.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ADBE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $602.11.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ADBE

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.