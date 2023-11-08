Haverford Trust Co Has $10.23 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Haverford Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,856 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $10,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. United Bank increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,280 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 813,253 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $96,257,000 after buying an additional 15,521 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 19,467 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 636.2% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,515,969.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE:ABT opened at $94.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $89.67 and a twelve month high of $115.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.35 and a 200-day moving average of $103.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.69.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 69.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABT

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.