Haverford Trust Co Has $2.10 Million Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Haverford Trust Co lowered its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,024 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 207.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $153.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. American Express has a 52-week low of $140.91 and a 52-week high of $182.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $152.24 and a 200 day moving average of $159.87.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.51%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AXP. Stephens restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.95.

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,860. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

