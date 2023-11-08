Haverford Trust Co Has $3.45 Million Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Haverford Trust Co trimmed its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,989 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 3.9% in the second quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 203,135 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,936,000 after acquiring an additional 14,935 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 65.2% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.4% in the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 26,762 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,106,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 326,526 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $86,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $504,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,383,352. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $251.92 on Wednesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $205.43 and a one year high of $283.80. The company has a market cap of $64.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.05.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading

