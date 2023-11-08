Haverford Trust Co Has $4.27 Million Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Haverford Trust Co lowered its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 90,253.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,974,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,627,000 after acquiring an additional 15,956,771 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $644,715,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,381,000 after buying an additional 3,427,400 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,370,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,886,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345,297 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 244.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,474,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total transaction of $3,567,762.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,969 shares in the company, valued at $18,120,115.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total value of $3,567,762.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,120,115.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $225,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,613.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,153 shares of company stock worth $6,851,466. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CL shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.23.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

CL opened at $75.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.38. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.62 and a 52-week high of $82.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.94 billion, a PE ratio of 39.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 533.40% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

