Haverford Trust Co Increases Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Haverford Trust Co raised its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,385 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Danaher by 100,144.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,184,308,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $284,233,943,000 after buying an additional 1,183,126,676 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 96,490.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,180,839,000 after acquiring an additional 23,262,904 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,057,164,000. Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at $374,240,000. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in Danaher by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,511,357 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,082,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Danaher
In other news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,497.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.
Danaher Price Performance
Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $198.27 on Wednesday. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $182.09 and a 1 year high of $281.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $227.28 and its 200 day moving average is $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.94.
Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.
Danaher Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.62%.
Danaher Company Profile
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.
