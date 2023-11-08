Haverford Trust Co Increases Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Haverford Trust Co raised its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,385 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Danaher by 100,144.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,184,308,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $284,233,943,000 after buying an additional 1,183,126,676 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 96,490.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,180,839,000 after acquiring an additional 23,262,904 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,057,164,000. Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at $374,240,000. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in Danaher by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,511,357 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,082,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,497.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $265.92 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.73.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DHR

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $198.27 on Wednesday. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $182.09 and a 1 year high of $281.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $227.28 and its 200 day moving average is $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.62%.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.